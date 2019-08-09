|
Robert W. Carey Jr., of Middleboro, passed away at home on July 29, 2019, at the age of 80, with his children and wife by his side. Robert grew up in Weymouth, son of the late Mary (Britton) and Robert W. Carey Sr. He attended Weymouth High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Marilyn A. Solimine, at the age of 16. Robert joined the Army to serve his country after high school. Robert and Marilyn married in 1958 and raised their five children in East Bridgewater. They owned and operated the Westview Rest Home in East Bridgewater for many years caring for the elderly before retiring. Robert will always have a special place in everyone's heart who knew him, as being the most kind, loving, genuine, accomplished husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a member of the Rod & Gun Club, and was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. Robert was a self-taught success in the Stock Market which he studied and enjoyed for many years. He was also a longtime sponsor in the Alcohol Anonymous program, where he helped the lives of many. Robert was the husband of 61 years to Marilyn A. (Solimine); father of Lynn A. Smith and her husband Michael of Cape Coral, Fla., Robin A. Carey of Middleboro, Jean Widenger of Beverly Hills, Calif., Robert W. Carey III and his wife Cindra of Middleboro, and David Carey of Middleboro. Robert was predeceased by his loving grandson, Scott J. Carey Perkins. He was the grandfather of 17, and the great-grandfather of 4; brother of Edith Wierzbinski and her husband Dr. Stephen Wierzbinski of Ontario, Calif., and Allan Carey and wife Elizabeth of Kentucky. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was laid to eternal rest on August 1, 2019 at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, in a private family service. Robert's wish to all is to always be kind, loving and cherish your family and friends and to keep smiling. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019