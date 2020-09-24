Robert Waldermar Holton, Jr., 86, of East Bridgewater, passed away September 21, at his home following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Ohman) Holton. After many years of dedicated service, Bob retired from the former Brockton Edison. Music was his passion and he had performed with many local acapella and harmony groups. He is survived by his brother Dwight Holton of Buzzards Bay; his daughters Debby Clish and her husband Pat, and Cynthia Lane and her husband Calvin, all of East Bridgewater. He is also survived by three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, and his graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. All other services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
.