Robert W. Malcolm, 55, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly of a heart ailment on Feb. 18, 2019. Born in Stoughton, July 23, 1963, he was the beloved son of Bruce W. and Priscilla (Hooper) Malcolm. He graduated from Brockton High School in 1981 and earned an associate's degree in Computer Science from Massasoit Community College. Bobby worked with his father for 30 years at Land Surveys, Inc. He belonged to the Scribblers Club, Hockomock Swamp Supper Club and Desserts Emporium and Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed writing poems and short stories and Boston trips by train, exploring there, First Nights ringing in the New Year with the crowds, Fourth of July and the Honk Festival, and Ioved sitting around a campfire spending time with family. He was a dear son, brother and uncle and a "GentIe Giant" with an even bigger heart. He was a man of few words, though every word he spoke was kind - like him. His family will miss the unique way he expressed his thoughts. When people met him they instantly regarded him as a friend. His niece and nephews loved spending time with their Uncle Bobby as they were growing up. They especially loved when he tossed them around in the pool and asked him to do it over and over, which he always obliged. He will be greatly missed and will leave a giant Teddy-Bear sized hole in all their hearts and they will love him always. Bobby also leaves his sisters, Ann (Malcolm) Wierengo and her husband Martin, Patricia (Malcolm) Murphy and her husband Michael, and Katharine (Malcolm) Campbell; his nephews and niece, Brendon Murphy, Kristopher Campbell, Kory Campbell, Kelsi Murphy, Alek Wierengo, Nolan Murphy, and great-nephew Sullivan Campbell. His family will gather for a private celebration of life. Condolences may be expressed at www.waittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019