Robert Warren O'Neill Sr. of Taunton, died peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, in the presence of many loved ones. Robert lived his life in the way he thought best - that tomorrow was another day and there was nothing a good drink couldn't fix. Robert was born on April 21, 1930, in Lynn, to the late Edward Warren and Viola (Libbey) O'Neill. He grew up in Newburyport and much of his youth was spent roaming the beaches, playing football and adventuring with his beloved brother, Raymond O'Neill. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Newburyport, where he excelled in football and baseball. Mr. O'Neill was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Service Defense Medal for Good Conduct in 1954. After his return he worked for RCA Corporation and Motorola. During all these years his greatest joy was spending time with his family and continuing adventures alongside his children. Mr. O'Neill found joy in sharing all his children's successes and would seek out the best coaches and teachers across the country for them. He strongly believed in a liberal arts education, urging his children to learn to think holistically and to think for themselves. Just like his childhood, Mr. O'Neill was especially fond of watching high school and college football. Some of his fondest days were driving his cherished 1969 Buick convertible to football games whether it was to watch his son play or his daughters twirl. Both his parents and his cherished brother preceded Mr. O'Neill in death. His wife Norma and his children, Robert O'Neill Jr. and wife Eileen, Colleen Maccini and husband Peter and Yolanda O'Neill survive him. Four grandchildren, Patrick, John, Maureen and Aiden survive him. Robert was very much loved and will be dearly missed by all who have been a part of his life. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity on one's choice. The family will hold a private service with military honors. Arrangements are under the care of the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2019