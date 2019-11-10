Home

Robert W. Turcotte

Robert W. Turcotte Obituary
Robert W. Turcotte, 84, of Brockton passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband for 46 years of the late Claire E. (Morrison) Turcotte. Born July 11, 1935 in Brockton, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Marie L. (McCarthy) Turcotte. Robert was raised and educated in Avon, Mass. He worked for over fifty years at the former Mullare News Agency in Brockton. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, serving two tours, stationed in Germany for European Operations as well as the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, gardening and playing softball. Mr. Turcotte also volunteered at Brockton Hospital for several years. He is survived by two sons; Frederick Turcotte and wife Jean and Joseph Turcotte and wife Kathleen; a daughter, Paula M. Turcotte; seven grandchildren, Nicole Ackerson, Michael Turcotte, Andrew Turcotte, Kaitlyn Caron, Samantha Ackerson, Jaime Marsella and Steven Turcotte; four great-grandchildren, Kyle Turcotte, Joshua Turcotte, Nathan Turcotte and Dana Caron, Jr.; siblings, Harry, Marguerite and James Turcotte. As well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. Turcotte, Jr. and three siblings, Marie McGloin, Maureen Piccione and Maynard Turcotte. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte.123) Brockton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Sunday, November 10, in the funeral home from 2 to 5 p.m. For directions visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019
