Roderick D. Ambrose, 87, of Hanson passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was a loving husband of 66 years to Helen (Lenane) Ambrose. He was born in Melrose, March 24, 1932, to the late Joseph and Jessie (McLean) Ambrose. Rod was raised and educated in Brighton, where he attended Brighton High School. Mr. Ambrose was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. After the military, Rod worked for many years in the construction field where he was a union member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman, Local 3. He then went on to Acme Waterproofing Co., Inc., where he enjoyed working with his family. He was happiest walking his dog, Shiloh, spending time reading, and being with his family. Along with his beloved wife Helen, Rod leaves behind his children, Roderick Ambrose Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Abington, Joseph Ambrose and his wife Susan of Norwell, and Daniel Ambrose and his wife Christina of Hanson. He was the beloved brother of Janis Purcell of New Mexico, Mary O'Lalor of Falmouth, and the late Margaret Sheehan, Natalie Ambrose, and Joseph Ambrose. Rod was the loving grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to five. The Ambrose's welcome family and friends to celebrate his life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (corner Rte. 58), Hanson. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Church (corner Rte. 58 and 14), Hanson, at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. For directions or to sign an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019