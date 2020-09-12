1/1
Roger C. Tougas
Roger Clement Tougas passed away peacefully at Royal Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, Wayland, on September 9, 2020, at the age of 84. Roger was predeceased by his mother, Blanche Tougas, his father, Clarence Tougas, his sister, Constance Doody, and his brother, George Tougas. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janice M. (Carriuolo) Tougas. They were married in Brockton, December 28, 1963. Roger is fondly remembered by his brother, Normand Tougas (Anne); four children, Michelle Connolly, Colette Wildman (Scott), Roger Tougas (Andrea), and Janice Reed (Michael); nine grandchildren, Megan Connolly, Stephanie Maher, Brendan Maher, Nicholas Currier, Samantha Tougas, Michael Tougas, Sydni Tougas, Emily Reed, and Abigail Reed; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Roger was born in Brockton and was a 1954 graduate of Coyle Cassidy High School in Taunton. He was also a very proud Alumnus of Notre Dame University, graduating in 1958. Following his graduation from college, he joined the family business, Brockton Cutting Die and Machine Company, Inc., Avon, as their Sales Manager, eventually holding the position of President. Later, he was the President and owner of D.G. Steel Rule Die Mfg. Co., Miami, FL, until his retirement. Roger actively served on the Board of Directors of Avon Cooperative Bank, Avon, for many years. He held a membership in the Notre Dame University Club of Boston. Roger enjoyed flying small airplanes, having acquired his pilot's license at the very young age of 15. Additionally, he was an avid fisherman, and was an involved member of the Green Harbor Tuna Club in Green Harbor If not on his boat, one could find him playing on the beach with his grandchildren in front of his beloved home in Duxbury. The family extends their gratitude to Beacon Hospice, and to all of Roger's friends and loving caretakers at Royal Wayland Nursing Home. Roger will be sadly missed by all who loved him, and by all whose lives he touched. A general wake will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. A private funeral Mass and interment will be held the same day for immediate family only. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Wake
09:00 - 10:30 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
