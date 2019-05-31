|
Roger E. Beech, age 96, loving husband of the late Margaret P. (Gaul) Beech, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Morton Hospital in Taunton, after a period of failing health. Born Tuesday, March 20, 1923, in Middleboro, he was the son of the late Roger C. and Marjorie (Washburn) Beech. Roger was a graduate of Middleboro High School, class of 1941, and a graduate of the former Durfee Textile School in Fall River, class of 1943. Roger was a lifelong resident of Lakeville and for the past 47 years spent his winters in Marco Island, Florida. A proud World War II veteran, Roger served in the United States Army as a Lieutenant. He did his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia, then spent time overseas in the Philippines before returning to the United States stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina where he was honorably discharged in September of 1946. Roger met his wife Margaret of 70 years while stationed in North Carolina and returned to Lakeville to raise their family. Once back in Lakeville, Roger bought his first backhoe and got straight to work. For many years he owned and operated Lakeville Sand & Gravel which was located on the land LeBaron Hills Country Club now sits, in addition to Lakeville Sand & Gravel Roger also ran Lakeville Country Homes in the 1960s developing roads and building houses in Lakeville. He then built, owned and operated the former Reservoir Heights Country Club, now presently Lakeville Country Club. For many years Roger was on the Board of Directors of the Mayflower Bank in Middleboro, and a longtime member of Royal Palm Country Club in Naples, Fla. Roger seemed happiest when working the many tractors, backhoes, and bulldozers he had over the years. He took great pride in his yard, his lawn, flower beds, and gardens were always immaculate. When Roger wasnt working on his house or in his gardens, he loved to play golf with his family and many friends. Roger is survived by his son, Roger "Eddie" Beech Jr. and his partner Kelly Pierce of Lakeville; 3 grandchildren, Julie A. Rogers of Stoughton, Karyn M. (Rogers) Cheney and her husband Todd of Carver, Roger E. Beech III and his fiancee Sara Siniscalchi of Raynham; 5 great-grandchildren, Devyn Rogers, Aubrey Cheney, Owen Cheney, Paris Elder, and Mya Elder. Roger was the father of the late Mary E. "Betty" (Beech) Rogers, and brother of the late John Beech. A funeral service celebrating Roger's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford Street, Lakeville, a burial service will follow at Sampson Cemetery in Lakeville. Calling hours will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's name may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Boulevard, Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2019