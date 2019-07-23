|
Roger J. Dolan, of Middleboro, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 77. Roger (family and friends knew him as Joe or Joey), was born May 31, 1942, in Boston, to the late Francis and Irene (Sennott) Dolan. He was the devoted husband of 41 years to the love of his life, the late Jean (Jeannie) Marie Hovestadt. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Francis "Butch" Dolan. Roger is survived by his daughter, Deborah Dolan-DeGirolamo, her husband Frank DeGirolamo; and six grandsons, Nicholas and Brandon Poli, Zachary and Tyler Dolan and Christopher and Jonathan DeGirolamo; and a little mutt he rescued from the Middleboro pound named Penny. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 23, 2019