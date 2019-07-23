Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Dolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger J. Dolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger J. Dolan Obituary
Roger J. Dolan, of Middleboro, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 77. Roger (family and friends knew him as Joe or Joey), was born May 31, 1942, in Boston, to the late Francis and Irene (Sennott) Dolan. He was the devoted husband of 41 years to the love of his life, the late Jean (Jeannie) Marie Hovestadt. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Francis "Butch" Dolan. Roger is survived by his daughter, Deborah Dolan-DeGirolamo, her husband Frank DeGirolamo; and six grandsons, Nicholas and Brandon Poli, Zachary and Tyler Dolan and Christopher and Jonathan DeGirolamo; and a little mutt he rescued from the Middleboro pound named Penny. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now