Roger Merra, 90, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, passed away at home on February 6 surrounded by his family.
Born in Brockton on Dec. 5, 1929 to Italian immigrants Jerry Merra and Lucy D'Alessandro, Roger worked in his family's shoe factory Merro Leather throughout his youth. After graduating from Brockton High School in 1947, he joined the Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Wright during the Korean War. He worked for the Brockton Taunton Gas Co. before beginning a career in sales with Noonan Beauty Supply in Boston. He went on to start his own beauty supply business, serving the Brockton area for over 25 years. Roger loved the game of golf and spent several years as a member of Thorny Lea Golf Club. He was also a member of the Conte Memorial Club in Brockton and a lifelong member of the Amvets Post 51 in Randolph.
Roger leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith Looney Merra; his daughter Lucy Coe and son-in-law Leonard Coe of Pocasset; his son Jerry Merra and his wife Hayley Merra of Hanover; and his grandchildren Joshua Coe, Chelsea Coe, Max Merra and Sam Merra. Roger was predeceased by his sister Patricia Frascatore and his brother Frank Merra of Brockton. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020