Dr. Roland J. Florio, of Halifax, a dedicated physician in Brockton, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Carole Florio for 33 years. Dr. Florio was the son of the late Roland and Nicolena (DiMarzo) Florio. He graduated from Boston College High School, received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Assumption College and a Master of Science Degree from Boston University. Dr. Florio completed his medical studies at Universidad de Guadalajara. He completed medical residencies in Brooklyn, NY and Providence, RI. Dr. Florio was a respected member of the Signature Healthcare Group and was a member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Physicians and the Massachusetts Medical Society. In addition to his wife he is survived by their children Terri Hamilton, Kristine MacNeil, Dr. Kevin Broderick and Nicholas Florio. He also leaves his grandchildren Meredith and Steven Hamilton, Nicole Peters, Jake, Cullen, Luke and Rocco MacNeil, Hailey Broderick, Nevaeh Florio and Alexandra Hamilton, who predeceased him. He also leaves an aunt, Geraldine Perrault, a close family friend Scott Derby and many cousins. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday at 8:30 a.m. thence to Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase St., South Easton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment at a later date. Calling hours in the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, there will be capacity restrictions in the funeral home and church. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 11, 2020.