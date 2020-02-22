|
Ronald B. Haynes, 80, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Boston Medical Center in Boston. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Technical High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving for eight years, and was stationed at various bases, including lengthy assignments in Maine and Liverpool, England. Ronald was a resident of Brockton for over 10 years, previously living in Easton for 20 years. He worked as a research technician for Polaroid in Waltham for many years, retiring several years ago. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. He was an avid and talented bowler at Westgate Lanes in Brockton and won several trophies over the years. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, listening to jazz music and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Ronald is survived by his two sisters, Marjorie O'Reilly of Newton and Deborah Pearson of Stoughton. He was the stepfather of Peter Barrett, Elizabeth Barrett and Tonya Barrett. He was the beloved uncle of Michelle Henson, Sherice Pearson and Evan O'Reilly and the great-uncle of Cierrah Bridges, Dana Brown, Isla Brown, Seana Brown, Mateo Tang O'Reilly and Milo Tang O'Reilly. A visiting hour will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Monday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by family sharing services at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Donations in Ronald's memory may be made in honor of the Garden at the VA Hospital by making donations to the VA Hospital, c/o Voluntary Services - The Garden, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, 02301. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020