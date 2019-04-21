|
Ronald H. Riley, 83, of Brockton, died April 19, 2019. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late William and Rita Riley. Ronald was a graduate of Arlington High School and earned a Bachelors Degree from Boston College in 1958. He had served in the U.S. Army and was active in Boy Scouts of America. Ronald worked at Bank of New England for almost 30 years, retiring as vice president. He loved his community and was active in Brockton Neighbors United and the Downtown Holiday Parade. Ronald was the beloved husband of Glenna M. (Blase) Riley for 46 years; loving father of Glenna M. Riley (Raymond School teacher) of Brockton, and Collin Riley and his wife Taa of Waltham; devoted grandfather of Lucy Riley. All are welcome to calling hours Monday 4 - 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral service Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019