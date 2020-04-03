|
Ronald MacKenzie, age 73, died peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a long illness. Ron, as he was known, was the devoted husband of Kathleen (Gordy) MacKenzie for 42 years. Born in Brockton, and raised in Avon, he was the son of the late Norman and Edith MacKenzie, and the brother of Norman MacKenzie and his wife Jo of California, Gail Morrill and her husband Donald of Stoughton, Shirley Lakin and her husband Thomas of California, Richard MacKenzie and his wife Sharon of California, and Jean Lyons (deceased). With a twinkle in his eye and warm smile, Ron was a kindhearted man who enjoyed spending time with his wife on the water, fresh water fishing and cruising the seas with their Jimmy Buffett Parrothead friends. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved watching races, often traveling around the country to experience them live. He was a man of many talents, and worked for years as a union carpenter and local shoe repairman. Also, he served as a volunteer firefighter in both West and East Bridgewater. He had an excellent sense of humor, and his hallmark was his array of funny hats, which he often coordinated with holidays or special events. Ron was the wonderful father of Rhonda Logan and her husband Greg, Larry Dykes, Michele Dias and her husband Earl, Timothy Dykes and his wife Mary, Gail Roy and her husband Richard, Rebecca LaRosa and her husband Jeff, Ronald MacKenzie Jr., and Sarah Bohlayer and her longtime partner Michael Hull. Additionally, he is survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ron is loved and will be missed by all. A celebration of his life will be forthcoming.
