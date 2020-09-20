Ronald P. Gray, 85, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died peacefully on April 12, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Ronald worked in shoe manufacturing, then was a supervisor for Brockton Animal Control for many years until retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and playing pool. Ronald was the husband of the late Janet M. (Fontenot) Gray; beloved father of Cindy Gray of Brockton and Diana Gray Balboni (and Paul Germaine) of Wareham; grandfather of Kristen Epstein (and Shawn) of Brockton; great-grandfather of Rachel and Sarah Epstein; brother of Shirley Murphy of Avon, Russell Gray of VT, David Gray of Avon, and the late Wilton, Norman, Wallace and John Gray, Lorraine Litchfield, and Marilyn Persson; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. for a 12 p.m. memorial service at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and committal at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.