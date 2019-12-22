|
Ronald W. Grimmel, 86, of Brockton, passed away December 4, 2019. Ronald was the devoted husband of Julia A. (Meehan) Grimmel for 61 years, until her recent passing; loving father of Ron Grimmel and his wife Nancy of Quincy, Bob Grimmel and his wife Sheila of Roslindale, and Nicole Kelly and her husband Michael of Taunton; dear grandfather of Ryan, Justin, Jennifer, Brad, Kyle, Payton, Beau and Greta; great-grandfather of Brianna; brother of Gail Pita of Newark, Calif.; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private family service. Memorial gifts may be made to American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019