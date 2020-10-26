Ronald W. Masselli, of Bridgewater, passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the son of the late Katherine (Martinkus) and Anthony Masselli. Ronnie was born and raised in South Boston. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1961-1966. After his service, he worked as an electrician for the National Parks Service for many years. He later met the love of his life Paulette (Rideout). The two married and settled in Bridgewater where they would eventually raise their daughters. Ronnie was a quiet man, but could be quite the jokester. He loved all things outdoors - gardening, hunting, and fishing. Ronnie and Paulette enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Maine with their family. Later on in life, he took a liking to going to the casino. Ronnie was the loving husband of Paulette G. Masselli. Father of Lisa K. Masselli and her partner Mason Cook of Bridgewater, and Theresa K. Masselli of Taunton. Brother of Katherine Merola and her late husband Frank of Falmouth, Sandra Morello and her husband Anthony of Arlington, and Arleen Masselli and her husband Robert Govoni of Maine. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Debra Rideout of Winthrop. Visiting hours with COVID-19 restrictions will be held on Friday, October 30, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A private funeral service will follow. A burial will take place around 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org/donate
Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332