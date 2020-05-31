Rosa Mae (Kinsella) Mehl, passed away May 27, 2020. She was born on lucky Friday, March 13, 1942, to Michael and Violet (Moore) Kinsella. The fourth of six children, Rosa lived her entire life in Brockton. She graduated from Brockton High School and Massasoit Community College and went on to work as a Unit Coordinator at Brockton Hospital. Rosa met the love of her life in 1959 when she stopped to buy $1.00 worth of gas. The young man at Caseys Service Station asked her to take him for a ride in her brand new, green Pontiac. She politely declined saying "I can't take you for a ride, I don't know you." But her future husband Walter D. Mehl Sr. was persistent and managed to convince mutual friends to introduce them to one another. One ride in the Pontiac and three years later they were married in 1962 leading to a 61 year love affair. Rosa was tremendously creative. She was a wonderful cook, taught cake decorating classes, and created beautiful works of art with stained glass. Another hobby she loved was a form of Japanese needlepoint called Bunka. Her needlepoint creations are so detailed they look like paintings. Rosa was an avid reader, a talented gardener and an accomplished seamstress. She loved to receive news of a new baby in the family and would immediately get started on a quilt for the child. Her beautiful creations will be lovingly cherished by her family. A devoted grandmother, one of Rosa's greatest joys in life was spending time with and talking about her grandchildren. She loved to take them on outings and cheer them on at their sporting events. Her pride showed through whenever she spoke of them, and they adored her in return. Rosa enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod with her husband, walking the beaches and dining out, and of course, seeing her grandchildren. They would often stay on the Cape for a mini-vacation in the off season to avoid the crowds. In addition to her loving husband, Rosa is survived by her children ,Walter and Martina (Duffy) Mehl of East Sandwich, and Holly Mehl and her partner Sandra Sherlock of East Falmouth. She has two grandchildren, Zachary and Caitlin Mehl of East Sandwich. She is survived by her siblings, Michael Kinsella of Cohasset, Carol (Kinsella) and Raymond Tautkus of Chatham, Robert and Joyce Kinsella of Brockton, Violet (Kinsella) and Paul Gould of Onset, and Sarah (Kinsella) Dow and Mark Andrade of Onset. Rosa also had many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law that will miss her dearly as well. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions there will be no formal service outside of immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rosas name to Catholic Charities of Brockton, MA, www.ccab.org/donate. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.