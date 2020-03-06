Home

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Rosalie Carr Obituary
Rosalie (Muller) Carr, of Brockton, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sutton Hill Center in North Andover. She was 81. Rosalie was born in Cambridge, July 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Oscar and Julia (Lamantea) Muller. She was raised in Waltham and was a graduate of Waltham High School and Lasell College in Auburndale. She moved to Brockton in 1968. For years, Rosalie was the much loved and respected receptionist and secretary at Paine Elementary School in Brockton. Students, teachers and parents always appreciated her warm smile, helpful advice and capable hands running the office. After that she worked for a time as a teacher's aide with the special needs program at Brockton High School. For years the family spent many happy summer weekends at Nantasket Beach in Hull and Rosalie and her husband David enjoyed evenings spent at area jazz clubs where they indulged their passion for jazz music. The wife of the late David P. Carr, she leaves her children, Alexander D. Carr (Lori Muller) of Newbury, Julie C. Beatrice (Edward) of North Reading, David P. Carr Jr. of Brockton and Susan J. Windsor (William) of Middleborough; her grandchildren, Alison and Andre Carr, Steven and Christina Beatrice and Sean and Kaleigh Windsor; her brother, John Muller; and many nieces and nephews. Rosalie was also a sister of the late Joanne Melanson and Julie Allen. Family and friends will honor and remember Rosalie's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham, on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at . For directions and guest book, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020
