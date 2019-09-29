|
Rosanne (Lupica) Kasper, age 72, of Brockton, died September 22, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Peter and Marie (Metta) Lupica and lived in the city for most of her life. A 1965 graduate of Brockton High School, Rosanne had been a clerk in several City of Brockton departments including the Police Department, City Clerk Office and DPW. Rosanne enjoyed going to the beach, attending rock concerts, reading, music and hanging out with her cousins and friends. Most importantly, she loved being with the people she loved, especially her children and grandchildren. Rosanne was the devoted mother of Lisa A. Braney and her husband Sean of Sandwich and Michael A. Kasper of Brockton; and grandmother of Katelynn, Julia, Mason, Lynnae and Lyla. She also leaves her dear friends, Linda Kruger, Jean Gilbert both of Brockton and Camille Riberio and Judith McMahan of East Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Wednesday, October 2, from 4-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019