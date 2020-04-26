|
|
Rosarina "Lena" Francesca (Madonna) Hassan, age 88, beloved wife of 68 years to her devoted husband, Frederick Ephrem Hassan, passed away April 21, 2020 due to complications of Coronavirus. Rosarina was the daughter of Frank and Rosina (Lombardo) Madonna. She was born and raised in Brockton, MA and continued to live in Brockton until retirement. Rosarina developed the Consumer Homemaking Work Study Program at Brockton High School, where she was a dedicated teacher for more than 25 years after receiving her baccalaureate degree from Fitchburg State University. Her students lovingly referred to her as "Ma Hassan". She was an active member of St. Theresa Church, where she taught Sunday school and served on the Altar Society for many years. Rosarina was extremely talented in crafts, sewing, and cooking. She loved to spend her time knitting, crocheting, gardening, travelling, and being with her loving family. After retirement, Fred and Rosarina moved to Dennisport and Easton. She volunteered at the library, Senior Center, and the Holy Trinity Church gift shop all in Harwich. Rosarina is survived by her husband and their four children and their spouses: Linda Hassan Ettensohn and David Ettensohn, Frederick and Lorrie Hassan, Edward and Lisa Hassan, Tammi Hassan and Richard Grotz. Rosarina was grandmother to Derek Ettensohn, Matthew Hassan, Megan Hassan, Christopher Hassan, Allison (John) Pearlman, Kevin (Katharine) Day, Anthony Hassan, Nicholas Hassan, Robert Hassan, David Grotz, Michael Grotz, Emily Grotz, and the late Kristen Ettensohn. She was also great grandmother to Matthew Pearlman. Rosarina was the caring sister to the late Vincent, Michael, Augustino, Salvatore, and Arthur Madonna. She is survived by four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. The Hassan Family would like to thank her multiple caregivers. The burial will be private, and a memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kristen Ettensohn Memorial Scholarship Fund, 73 Beechwood Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 or to St. Theresa Maronite Church, 343 North Main St, PO Box 2567, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020