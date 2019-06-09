|
|
Rose M. "Serg" (Brophy) Hopgood, 92, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Warren F. Hopgood. Born in Easton, a daughter of the late James T. and Margaret V. (Sullivan) Brophy, she was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Rose was primarily employed as a caregiver in the nursing industry. She began her working career as the proprietor of the only taxi cab business in the Easton Community known as Easton Cab Company and during WWII she was a light warden for the Town of Easton. She also worked as a packager at Philstone Nail Corporation. Devoted to her family, Rose was a member of the Harmony Grange of Easton, the Ladies VFW Auxiliary and the Ladies Guild at Immaculate Conception Church, Easton. Her hobbies included knitting, reading, puzzles, baking and gardening. She enjoyed camping and traveling. She is survived by her children, Stephen W. Hopgood of Orlando, Fla., John R. Hopgood and his wife Mary of Easton and James P. Hopgood and his wife Joanne of Easton; her siblings, Leo Brophy of Attleboro, Robert Brophy of Essex, Tom Brophy of Gloucester and Frances Buzinski of Calif., 8 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late Peter Hopgood, sister of the late James Brophy, Margaret Groom, Paul Brophy and Bernard Brophy and grandmother of the late Brian Hopgood. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Visiting hours on Monday, June 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA. 02379. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019