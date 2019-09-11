|
|
Rosemarie A. (Kelly) Hurley, 88, of Whitman, passed away Monday September 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Leo F. Hurley. Her four sons; James Hurley of Boston, Thomas Hurley of Falmouth, Steven Hurley of Boston and Paul Hurley of Plymouth. Sister of Marilyn Nickley of Abington, John Kelly of Quincy, Joseph Kelly of Boston, and the late Jeanne Richter, Margaret Kelly, and Dianne Herr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Rosemarie was a communicant of Holy Ghost Church in Whitman, a member of the choir for 25 years, and member and former Prefect of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. She was also a member and former President of the Whitman Mother's Club. She enjoyed dancing throughout her life and was an award-winning roller skater in her younger years. She loved spending time with her family, they were most important to her. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington Street, Whitman on Friday, Sept. 13, 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be Saturday September, 14, in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul https://svdpusa.org/ or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019