Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
54 Lyman St
Brockton, MA
Rosemarie A. Rodrigue

Rosemarie A. Rodrigue Obituary
Rosemarie A. Rodrigue, 80, of Brockton, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was the wife of Leandre Rodrigue; mother of Leanne Bright, Carol Rodenhiser, Richard Rodrigue, and Nicole Drinkwater; and grandmother of Oliver-John Bright, Jessica Rodenhiser, Nathaniel Bright, Violet Drinkwater, Bailey Drinkwater, and Sophia Drinkwater. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9 a.m., thence to Christ the King Parish, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated the repose of her soul at 10 a.m. Calling hours in the funeral home on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Rosemarie's name. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
