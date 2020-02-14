|
|
Rosemarie A. Rodrigue, 80, of Brockton, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was the wife of Leandre Rodrigue; mother of Leanne Bright, Carol Rodenhiser, Richard Rodrigue, and Nicole Drinkwater; and grandmother of Oliver-John Bright, Jessica Rodenhiser, Nathaniel Bright, Violet Drinkwater, Bailey Drinkwater, and Sophia Drinkwater. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9 a.m., thence to Christ the King Parish, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated the repose of her soul at 10 a.m. Calling hours in the funeral home on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Rosemarie's name. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020