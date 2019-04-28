Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Rosemarie (Ferreira) Elias, age 81, of Brockton and Lakeworth, Fla., died peacefully April 26, 2019 at home in Brockton. Rose was the wife of the late Kenneth J. Elias. Born, raised and educated in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Rose (Araujo) Ferreira. After raising her six children, Rose enjoyed spending time in Lakeworth, Fla. where she golfed and was a member of the Boynton Beach Country Club. She also enjoyed playing cards, crocheting and taking care of others. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets. Rose is survived by her children Roxanne Pulsifer, Kenneth "Buddy" Elias, Michael Elias and his companion Deborah Bunar all of Brockton, Melinda Mullen and her husband David of Stoughton, Rachel Elias and Rebecca Elias both of Brockton; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rose was the sister of Loretta DeCosta of Fall River and the late Doris Thomas and Jules "Sonny" Ferreira. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Wednesday, May 1, 4 - 6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roses name may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019
