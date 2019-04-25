|
Rosemary C. (Bavis) Sutherland, 71, of Brockton died Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a period of failing health, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Howard "Skip" Sutherland for 48 years. Rosie was born December 8, 1947, in South Boston, a daughter of the late John and Madelyn (Pagliocco) Bavis. She lived in Brockton for many years, where she met her husband and they raised their family together. She worked for many years at Stop and Shop in Brockton before retiring in 2012. She knew most of her customers by name and was always ready to assist them in any way possible, with a huge smile on her face. She was known as the sweet lady behind the counter. She was an avid New England/Boston sports fan and would rarely miss a game. In addition to her husband Skip, she is survived by her three loving children, Catherine Tatarczuk and husband Matthew, Kevin Sutherland, and Michelle Meagher and husband Michael. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Brett Hinchcliffe, Christopher, Emily, Sarah and Ryan Tatarczuk, Conor and Ella Meagher. She is also survived by her siblings, John J. Bavis, Madelyn Prendergast, Janet Kelleher, Kathleen Simmons, Michelle Welch, and Michael Bavis. She was predeceased by siblings, Donna Golden and Robert Bavis. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Rosie loved and enjoyed spending time with family and cherished her time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind, loving selfless person who wanted nothing more out of life than for those she loved to be happy and healthy. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Monday at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Edith Stein Church, followed by an interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and at Rosemary's request, donations may be made in her name to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910, or make a memorial gift online at www.PHAssociation.org. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019