|
|
Rosemary (Donovan) Rogan, age 76, of West Bridgewater and formerly of Brockton, died unexpectedly Sunday August 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Rogan. Rosemary was born and raised in Brockton, one of fourteen children of the late George F. and Doris (Sheehan) Donovan. For over 20 years, she had been a resident at Matfield Woods in West Bridgewater and recently moved to East Bridgewater. A 1962 graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School, Rosemary had been a CNA at Cranberry Specialty Hospital in Middleboro and Sachem Nursing Home in East Bridgewater. In her free time, Rosemary enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and listening to music. Most importantly Rosemary loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Rosemary is survived by her children, Brenda Chaplain and her husband Craig of East Bridgewater, Stephanie Buckley and Kyle Santos of E. Taunton, Robert E. Rogan and his wife Ann-Marie of Fall River, and Eileen Rogan and Emmanuel Fernandes of Avon. She leaves seven grandchildren, Alicia, Kelsey, Colin, Connor, Katherine, Calleigh and Grace and a great-grandson Jackson. She was the sister of George Donovan of Raynham, Kevin Donovan and Christopher Donovan both of Brockton, Elaine Cox and Gregory Donovan both of West Bridgewater, and the late John "Jay" Donovan, William Donovan, Michael Donovan, Denise Crocker, James Donovan, Bryan "Barney" Donovan, Catherine Pelton and Kerry Donovan. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Edith Stein Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Please consider making a donation to Old Colony Elder Services, 144 Main St, #2, Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019