Roy E. Augustson
Roy E. Augustson, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly August 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carolyn A. Augustson. Born in Brockton, he was the son of Eric and Agda Augustson and was a 1957 graduate of Brockton High School. Roy retired from Shaw's after 43 years of service. After retirement he worked part time at Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home. In addition to his wife Carolyn, he is survived by two sons, Scott Augustson and his wife Joyce and Todd Augustson; a daughter, Kristine Augustson; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Public memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. Burial will be private. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
(508) 586-4391
