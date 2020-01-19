|
|
Roy L. Davis Jr., 64, died unexpectedly on Jan. 2, 2020, and is now at peace. Roy was the loving son of Roy and Beverly (Chubbuck) Davis of Bridgewater and grew up in Brockton. He was a graduate of Southeastern Vocational Regional High School, Class of 1973. Roy and his family lived in Brewster, where he was employed as a master mechanic. Later in life he joined a Southeastern Regional carpenters union and became a talented finish carpenter for several years working alongside his lifelong friend, David Dovell. Roy moved to Virginia in 2014 and had recently returned to the area, living in Rehoboth. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, spending time with lifelong friends and Autumn canoe trips on the Saco River. Some of his favorite times were spent with his beloved, faithful dog and best friend, Guinness. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle R. Gonsalves of Fall River; son, Roy L. Davis III and his wife Amanda of N. Scituate, R.I.; and his former wife, Sally Jones. Roy was the brother of Debra L. Maher and her husband Bruce of Bridgewater and Glenn A. Davis Sr. and his wife Patricia of Middleboro. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Miranda, Damon, Ethan, and Meadowsweet; great-grandson, Maison; and many nieces and nephews. In his later years, Roy was the loving companion of Carla Paiva and her children Amanda and Emily. All services for Roy will be private in consideration of his wishes. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020