Royall Wilson Bemis, Jr. born December 27, 1938, died suddenly in his home at 25 North Avenue, Brockton, Massachusetts on April 25, 2020. Roy was born at Goddard Hospital in Brockton and was eighty years old at the time of his death. He is the son of the late Royall W. Bemis and Laura A. Bemis. He was raised in Holbrook and early in childhood developed a love of animals. Roy's family raised Irish terriers that were shown throughout New England and the East coast and as a child he spent a lot of time with the dogs and attending dog shows. He particularly loved cats, as there were always several cats in the home. Learning about insects was one of his favorite childhood hobbies and he spent many hours in search of unique butterflies, moths or beetles. Roy attended Holbrook Public Schools and graduated from Holbrook High School in 1956. While in high school he played on the varsity basketball team, as well as on the tennis team during which time he won several championships. After high school Roy immediately entered the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged three years later. He was stationed in Reykjavik, Iceland for an extended period of time, which may have inspired his love of travel to places off the beaten path. Roy traveled extensively, often in search of items to add to his collections, such as shells or Mexican artifacts. He spent many years of his working life in the field of landscaping. Roy spent time assisting at his family's horticultural business between his times of travel. Roy's travel experience enhanced his interest in painting, which he pursued as a lifelong hobby. Scenes of colorful southwestern and Mexican landscapes were among his favorite subjects to paint. Roy is survived by a sister and three nieces. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020