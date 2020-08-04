Ruth Ann (Rogers) Maliski of Brockton passed on Thursday, July 31, 2020. Ruth was born August 9, 1954, in South Boston, and moved to the town of Abington at an early age, graduating from Abington High School in 1972. Ruth worked for the Veterans Administration in Brockton for many years. She loved to travel throughout New England and across the continental United States. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren. Ruth leaves her daughter Andrea Jean and two grandchildren Steven and Joseph and partner Steven Pratt. She leaves her sisters and brother; Ellen and David Pitts of Brockton, Mary Jane and Jerry Eaton of Stoughton, Patrick Rogers and wife Maria Vazquez of New Bedford and Anne Marie and Tom Buckley of Plymouth, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Funeral services will be private, arranged by Quealy and Son Funeral Home of Abington. Ruth's ashes will be spread in Boston Harbor, along with her parents, Clarence and Estelle Rogers.



