Ruth Frances (Manter) Taylor, 79, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Ft. Meyers, Fla., after a brief illness. She was the loving companion of 30 years to Thomas Joyce of Kingston and Estero, Fla. Predeceased by brothers, Ralph and Frank Taylor, she is survived by brothers, Lee Taylor of Hanson and Walter Taylor of Brockton. She was the loving mother to her three children, son, Michael Manter and wife Lynn of Bridgewater, daughter, Michelle Gronlund and husband Keith of Whitman, and son, Tracey Manter and wife Kimberly of Hanson; Nannie, Nana, Ma or Rudy was survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew Grondlund, Michael Manter, Kristina Manter, Stephen Gronlund, Reese Manter, Payton Manter and Cole Manter. She also leaves one great-grandchild, Adelyn Manter. She was also the foster mother to Jeffery and Shaun that she cared for deeply. Also survived by Thomas Joyce's three children, Thomas Joyce, Timothy Joyce and Stephanie Whouley, and five grandchildren, Cormack, Declan, Johnathan, Jory and Norah. Born in Abington, September 30, 1940, daughter of the late Leland and Frances Taylor, who were lifelong residents. Ruth was a bookkeeper in the automotive industry working at Bagnell Auto Supply in Rockland until she retired. Her hobbies were drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, gardening, and watching cooking shows. Also known as "The Ruth" from her friends due to her ability to win football pools, Keno or bingo. She often spoke fondly of her friends, Chloe Cummings, Dorthey Samuelsson and her lifelong Abington girlfriends that still gathered once a year to reminisce. In lieu of a ceremony or burial, there will be a celebration of life planned at a later date.



