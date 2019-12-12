|
Ruth I. (Whittaker) Taylor, 95, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 10, 2019. Ruth worked at the Self Help Head Start Program for 25 years, starting her career as a cook and later retiring as a social service coordinator. She was a longtime member of the Fellowship Group at Warren Ave. Baptist Church. Ruth was the beloved mother of Karen Chapman Sproul of Gates, N. C., Donald Taylor and his wife Janice of Orlando, FL, David Taylor and his wife Donna of Naples, FL, Susan Taylor of Taunton, Dennis Taylor of New Bedford, Judith Silva and her husband David of Elmore, Alabama, Gail Kubek and her husband Paul of Brockton, Steven Taylor and his wife Patricia of Brockton, Russell Taylor and his wife Angela of Middleboro, and the late Jeffrey Taylor; grandmother of 27; great-grandmother of 34; great great-grandmother of 4; sister of Mildred Germanario of FL, Paul Whittaker of Taunton, Kathy Mueda of New Bedford, Beverly Perry of Brockton, and the late C. Edward Whittaker and Charlotte LaValley; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral service Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Northville Cemetery, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019