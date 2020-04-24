Home

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Ruth L. Morris Obituary
Ruth Lena (Simmons) Morris, in her 100th year, loving wife of Lawrence E. Morris, who was predeceased, of East Bridgewater, went to be with Jesus on April 22, 2020. They were married in 1940. She died at Sachem Health and Rehab. Center in East Bridgewater. Ruth was the daughter of Burton and Lena (Crowell) Simmons, who lived in Abington most of their lives. She has a sister-in-law, Louise Mignault who still resides in Abington. She left her daughter, Judith E. DeChellis and her husband John DeChellis of Middleborough and her son Lawrence E. Morris and his wife Nancy Morris of East Bridgewater. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom spent much time with her. She also had several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a graduate of Abington High School Class of 1938. She graduated from Brockton Business College and went to work for Dunbar Pattern in Whitman. Lawrence was her first and only love, and she was very proud of her children. After the kids were in school, she worked for F.W. Woolworths on the East Side of Brockton. Piano was her great passion. She played for church services, Eastern Star. She received her 50-year pin for service a few years ago from the Eastern Star. She was a leader in the Campfire Girls, and brought them into Abington. She was a Girl Scout leader. She and her husband traveled extensively, here and abroad. Ruth also played the piano on the Hindenburg the year before it caught fire. She boarded when it went into Lakehurst the previous year. Her cousin was stationed there and got her on board. She will be missed by all relatives and friends, and the wonderful staff at Sachem, who were her family in recent years. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 27th at 10 a.m., in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Burial will follow in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 26th from 2-4 p.m, 10 people at a time. Donations in lieu of flowers, made in Ruths name may be made to Constellation Hospice, 180 Low Street, Newburyport, MA 01950. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020
