Ruth M. MacDonald, 94, of Raynham, died peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019. Ruth was the loving daughter of the late Frederick and Cora (Olden) Williams and grew up in Swansea. She was a graduate of Joseph Case High School, class of 1942 and later attended secretarial school at F.G. Allen Business School in Fall River. In 1947 she went on a double blind date with a friend, her date was Jim. After the two courted for 3 years they married on June 10, 1950. They were devoted to each other for 52 years. They lived in several places but in 1967 moved to Bridgewater where they raised their five children. Ruth was a devoted Mom who thoroughly enjoyed watching her kids play sports. She enthusiastically encouraged them through all their endeavors. Later, that same love and attention was given to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The kids all had great upbringings and looked backed fondly on their many camping trips and family vacations. She worked for 23 years as a secretary in the Health and Human Services Department in Massasoit Community College, retiring in 1992. She loved being with her family and friends, going out to dinner, and laughing at a well told joke. She also enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, knitting, reading, and traveling. She was the loving mother of Karen A. Lynch and her husband Patrick of East Bridgewater, James F. MacDonald Jr. and his wife Marianne of Dighton, Mary J. Dooley and her husband John of Raynham, Martha Monaco and her husband Joseph of Fla., and the late Kathleen Cicala. Proud "Grams" of 12 grandchildren, and "Gigi" to 10 great-grandchildren. Sister of Helen L. Welshman of Fla. and the late Grace E. Wood. Funeral procession gathering at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m.. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central St. East Bridgewater at 11 a.m. followed a by a burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Ruth's name may be made to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the Society of Saint Vincent DePaul, Saint Ann's Conference, PO Box 247, Raynham, MA 02768. For online guest book and direction's visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019