Ruth M. (Smith) Pizza, age 97, of Brockton, died peacefully, December 11, 2019 at Copley at Stoughton. Ruth was the loving wife for 64 years of the late Samuel J. Pizza Sr. Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of the late Walter and Maria (Navaro) Smith, Ruth moved to the United States in 1946. She was a homemaker who raised her children, as well as nine foster children. For over ten years she was employed at Alden Products. Ruth was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and member of the Italian Women's Club. Ruth was the mother of Anne R. Porcaro and her husband Roger of Brockton and Samuel J. Pizza, Jr. and his wife Diana of Norton, grandmother of Mark Porcaro and his wife Melinda, Jason Porcaro and the late Samuel J. Pizza, III, great-grandmother of Michael, Anthony, Escelia and Ian Porcaro and sister of Anne Anson and the late Ambrose, Philip, Allan and Jasper Smith. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Monday, December 16, from 10 - 11a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Ruth's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019