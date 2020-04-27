|
Ruth R. (Tyler) Kaplan, of Brockton, entered into rest on April 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Morris and Jennie (Snyder) Tyler. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Kaplan. Loving mother of Beth A. Kaplan and her husband George Quellhorst. Dear sister of the late Ida Goodman. Cherished friend of Kay Goldman. Graveside services and burial are private. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ruth may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2020