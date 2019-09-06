The Enterprise Obituaries
|
Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
87 North Main Street
Avon, MA
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
St. Michael's Cemetery
East Spring Street
Avon, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth V. Russell


1920 - 2019
Ruth V. Russell Obituary
Ruth V. Russell, 98, a lifelong resident of Avon, died peacefully at Copley at Stoughton on Tuesday, September 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Walter and Mabel (Connor) Russell, she was born in Canton. Ruth was educated in Avon schools. She was an inspector for the Hazeltine Corporation for 22 years before retiring in 1985. She was a longtime resident of Fellowship Circle in Avon. Ruth enjoyed walking and playing golf at Pine Oaks in Easton. Ruth was the sister of the late Fred Russell and the foster mother of Shirley Whitney of South Dakota and Nancy Walker of Taunton. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several cousins. Visitation will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michael Church, Avon at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Michael Cemetery, Avon. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019
