Sally Ann (Rosa) Foley, age 64, of Middleborough, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her daughter's home in Saugus. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late William & Betty (Casey) Rosa. Sally grew up in Bridgewater where she worked at the family business, Bridgewater News, founded by her grandfather, Bartholomew Casey. While attending Bridgewater- Raynham Regional High School, she focused on music and theatre performing in plays such as "Hello Dolly" and the "Bells Are Ringing"; she was also a contestant in the Junior Miss Pageant. After graduation, she attended the Boston Conservatory of Music. She later reprised her acting and singing talents in Middleborough Special Events production of "Fiddler on the Roof" alongside her son, Michael. Once married she settled in Middleborough, where she became a lifelong resident. Affectionately known as "Marmy" to her children, she was very involved in their activities including being a Girl Scout leader, attending dance recitals and twirling competitions, many musical productions and of course being the "Tooth Fairy" to the neighborhood kids. She was also a 15 year member of the Middleborough Elks club and volunteered her time and services in support of the Veterans' program. She had a passion for cooking; working at many restaurants over the years as well as catering many events including all of her children's weddings. She also enjoyed visiting the Cape, nice breezes, the Portuguese fiesta aka the "Ta Da Ching", criticizing other people's cooking and busting into accents at inappropriate times. Sally was the beloved wife of Steven P. Foley; loving mother of Michelle Deneen & her husband Brett of Hanson, Michael Foley of Middleborough and Casey Alexandre & her husband David of Saugus; cherished grandmother of Declan, Sophia, Teagan and Lucas; dear sister of Joan Ross of Middleborough, Casey Rosa of Wrentham, Mary Beth Rosa of Lakeville, Betsy Logsdon of Florida and the late Jane Dupuy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All are invited to the memorial visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4:00 -7:00 p.m.. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask must be worn at all times and social distance rules must be followed. Funeral and interment services will be private. Contributions in Sally's memory may be made to Cambridge Health Alliance, 1493 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02139. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
