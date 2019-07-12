|
|
Sally (Tufts) Cronin, age 84, of South Dennis, died peacefully at her home under hospice care of congestive heart failure on the morning of July 8, 2019. She is survived by and will be missed every day by her husband of 64 years, Norman Cronin. She will be greatly missed by her children, Susan Raggiani and husband Patrick of Virginia Beach, Va., and Rhonda Sullivan of Bridgewater. She was a loving and doting grandmother to Malinda and Shawn Raggiani of Virginia Beach, Kasey Sullivan of Boston and Courtney and Carly Sullivan of Taunton. She was the mother of the late A. Joseph Cronin who was presumed dead in Aruba in 1991. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Arthur H. and Irene (Dyer) Tufts and brother David A. Tufts. Her father and brother operated Tufts Dairy of Easton for many years. She grew up in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Class of 1953. Sally and Air Force Lieutenant Norman were married March 19, 1955. The Air Force brought them to various duty stations including Louisiana and Texas. After the Air Force the couple settled in Brockton. Shortly thereafter they returned to their roots in Easton where they raised their family. As a teen, she spent summers on Cape Cod with her family. She never lost her love for the Cape and eventually, she and her husband purchased a cottage in South Dennis in 1978. They retired to South Dennis in 2001 and began a new chapter. It was there they met neighbors Chris and Cathy Donovan whose friendship has been valued over the years by the couple and their family. Sally loved to read and her daughter Susan enjoyed discussing new books with her. She especially enjoyed Robert B. Parker's Spencer series which she read more than once. When not reading, Sally could be found hovering over the ironing board where her expertise put most professional launders to shame. Sally was also a fantastic baker and was always searching for new recipes. When visiting the Cronin home, you would almost always be offered some type of baked goods. She also enjoyed sharing her latest recipes with her family and could be counted on to bring in something delicious to any function. Through the years, Sally completed thousands of crossword puzzles and would often be heard asking "what's a seven letter word for" within moments of asking she would usually figure out the answer. She was a troop leader for her children in both the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts. Many girls remember her joyous personality while accompanying them on various camping trips. Sally was also an Avon Lady for many years and enjoyed collecting and sharing Avon products with family. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting for many years and produced many wonderful items of craftsmanship. In the age of computers, you could always look forward to receiving a beautifully hand-written letter or card and she never forgot an anniversary or birthday. She began work at the age of 16 at Hilliard's Candy Store in North Easton as a candy dipper. She attended Brockton Academy of Beauty Culture and held her cosmetology license for over 50 years. She also worked for Woolworths in Brockton as a Department Manager, Automatic Control Systems of Taunton and Dressbarn of South Dennis. She found her calling working as a homemaker for Trusted Health in Brockton caring for the elderly in both Stoughton and Easton. After moving to the Cape, she resumed her love of helping others as a patient/family volunteer with Hospice and Palliative Care of Cape Cod. She was the 2010 recipient of Hospice and Palliative Care's most distinguished honor, the Ted Tuttle Award. She continued to volunteer until her own health prevented her from doing so. She was a member Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Easton for many years until she moved to Cape Cod. There she began attending St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Harwich where she served in various capacities including day greeter, altar guild, communion assistant and usher. Sally loved her many animals including her beloved German Shepherd/Husky "Dennis" and always had a cat or two in her home, many of them strays she had picked up in her travels. She always had a bone or two to offer to any passing dog in the neighborhood. Visiting hours will take place Sunday, July 14, from 4-7 p.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames, 729 Route 134, S. Dennis. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 310 Route 137, Harwich, followed by a celebration of life. She will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. Oak Ridge Cemetery on Route 134 S. Dennis. In lieu of flowers, Sally had requested any donations in her name be made to the MSPCA of Cape Cod, 1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632 or www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/cape-cod-adoption-center. For online condolences, visit doanebealamesdennis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 12, 2019