Sally Sanderson Cutler, of Keene, N.H., passed away on June 5, 2020. Loving wife of the late James D. Cutler, daughter of Gordon and Dora Sanderson. She leaves her three children Andrew Cutler of Dover, Mass., Donna Jones of Bellows Falls, Vt. and Tucker Cutler of Harrisville, N.H. as well as eight grandchildren on June 5, 2020. Born December 14, 1931 in Weymouth, Mass., Sally grew up in Abington, in the same house she raised her children and her beloved Norwegian Elkhounds. She cherished her days at 429 High Street with her gardening, landscaping and entertaining. She was an active participant in the Abington community with Child Study and offered her home for Christmas tours to support the Abington Library. After graduating from Abington High School she received her Bachelor of Arts from Skidmore College and her Masters of Science at Simmons College in Physical Therapy. Sally was a passionate Physical Therapist working in several settings for several years but mostly enjoyed her home visit work. Sally was an avid outdoors woman who enjoyed birding and seeking out conservation and garden tours. She travelled to many countries her most favorite included New Zealand, Denmark and Africa. Everyone will remember Sally for her athleticism and friendly competitiveness with numerous sports including golf, tennis and skiing. Her fondest memories include a second home in Brownsville, Vt., summers at Squam Lake, Skidmore College Reunions and her special times with family, friends and neighbors. Sally is described by so many as truly amazing as she endured her stroke of 13 years. She always persevered no matter how difficult the challenges. She kept her spirit going for her family, grandchildren and friends. Sally was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Bruce and Robert Sanderson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to NH Audubon, in memory of the Sally Sanderson Cutler Wildlife Conservation Fund. Checks may be made payable to NH Audubon and mailed to: Membership and Development, Audubon, 184 Silk Farm Road, Concord, N.H. 03301. Please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com to express condolences or to share a memory of Sally.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 29, 2020.