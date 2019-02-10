|
Salvatore "Chippy" Indorato, age 59, of Taunton, formerly of Brockton, died unexpectedly February 6, 2019, at Morton Hospital. Born in Winthrop and raised in Revere, he was the son of Joseph D. and the late Rose (Cerundolo) Indorato. Chippy loved vacations, swimming, music, social events and concerts. His entire life he was fascinated by calendars and numbers. Chippy is also survived by his father's wife, Angela; his favorite caretaker, Sterling; and many cousins. He was the brother of the late Robin Indorato. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, February 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held in Christ the King Church at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019