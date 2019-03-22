|
Samera (Kadib) Nessralla, age 87, of Marshfield died March 21, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Naja Nessralla for 39 years. Samera was born and raised in Akoura, Lebanon, a daughter of the late Yousef and Raja Kadib. In 1968 she left Lebanon and settled in Brockton. Samera was a homemaker who was always very busy raising her five sons and helping with the family business, Nessralla's Farm in Halifax. She had been a very active member of St. Theresa Maronite Church and was involved with the Ladies Sodality. Samera will be remembered as a generous, loving and hard working woman who would help anyone in need. She cherished time with her family, especially her five sons and grandchildren. Samera was the mother Kozhaya Nessralla and his wife Barbara of Halifax, Mansur Nessralla and his wife Marie of Marshfield, Daniel Nessralla and his wife Diana of Weymouth, Hanna Nessralla and his wife Joan of Bridgewater and Antoine Nessralla and his wife Katie of Kingston. She leaves 13 grandchildren and was the sister of Peter Kabid of Australia, Antoinette Mareab, Georgette Webby and Kozhaya Kadib all of Lebanon, Saoud Kadib or Australia and the late Antoine Kadib. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday 3-7 p.m. with a "Service of Incense" at 6 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for the "Service of the Divine Mysteries" at St. Theresa Maronite Church, 343 N. Main St., Brockton, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019