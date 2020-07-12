Sandra A. Saccocia, 74, of Berkley, MA., formally of Fort Lauderdale, FL., passed away on June 11, 2020, at St Anne's Hospital in Fall River after a battle with lung and brain cancer. Sandra was born in Brockton and raised in East Bridgewater, the daughter of the late Police Officer Albert Saccocia and Dorothea (Wollaston) Saccocia. A graduate of East Bridgewater class of 1964 and Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL Paralegal Program. Sandra worked for both the Dade and Broward Counties State Attorney's while in Florida. After returning to Massachusetts, she worked as a Patent Assistant at the offices of Choate, Hall & Stewart, LLP in Boston. She is survived by her loving son, Edward A. Goodwin and his fianc, Monica M. Ladd of Port St. Lucie, FL., granddaughters, Rachelle Vangilder and Kristi Greuel of Carthage, MO., and 4 great grandchildren and her loving brother Albert E. Saccocia of Monrovia, CA., her loving sister, Mary A. Saccocia and loving nephew, Jack A. Beshaw of Bellport Village, NY. Sandra is also survived by her BFF's, Sandra Pires of Taunton and Amanda Peets of New Bedford. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private internet services will be held at Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater A celebration of life will be held at a future date next year when the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers , we request you honor her love of small dogs, especially Toy Poodles, in Sandra's memory donations may be made to the Poodle rescue of New England in Somerville @ http://poodle rescuene.org/prne2017/
.