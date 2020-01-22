Home

Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
(508) 586-4391
Sandra Celia Obituary
Sandra "Sandi" (McCarthy) Celia passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 23 years, Nick Celia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 5:30 p.m. Arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com or www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020
