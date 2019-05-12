|
Sandra Jane Mola, 71, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Englewood Community Hospital. Born August 24, 1947, in Brockton, Mass., she had been a resident of Charlotte County for fourteen years coming from North Reading, Mass. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family who still had time to help others. A former vice president of Outraged, Inc., the first organization for the protection of sexually abused children, she was a fierce child advocate. Survivors include her childhood sweetheart and devoted husband of fifty-three years, Edward D. Mola; one son, Dean L. Mola of North Reading, Mass.; one daughter, Andrea (David) Bird of San Diego, Calif.; one sister, Donna Tankard of Martha's Vineyard, Mass.; one brother, Charles Whiting; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be planning a celebration of Sandra's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , Post Office Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, in memory of Sandra Mola. Englewood Community Funeral Home with private crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 12, 2019