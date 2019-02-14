|
Sandra J. Rogers, 62, a resident of Easton for the past 25 years, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Frank and Priscilla (Pease) (Shaughnessy) Rogers, she was raised in Brockton and entered the Paul A. Dever School in Taunton. Sandra lived at the SRS Group Home in Easton and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Sandra was an avid animal enthusiast who enjoyed traveling to MSPCA shelters to visit with animals. She found great pleasure in laughing, smiling, attending social events with her friends, and the company of children. The Nature Channel and Mama Mia the movie were her favorites to watch. Sandra is survived by her siblings, Cynthia Ann Loring of Fla., Bonnie Marie Tobiaz of Fla., Michelle T. Stewart of Middleboro and Billie Joe Pierce of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews; as well as her family at the SRS Group Home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, from 3-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations in Sandra's memory may be sent to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm Street Extension, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019