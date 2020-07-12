Santina Blumberg

Santina (Spadea) Blumberg, also lovingly known as Mama, Nunna, Great Nunna and Auntie, went home with God on July 10, 2020, at the age of 101. She was the daughter of the late Guisseppe and Maria (Froio) Spadea of Gasperina, Calabria, Italy. Santina was the loving wife of Maurice Blumberg, married for 41 years before he passed in 1987. During their marriage they did a lot of traveling together. She leaves behind the cherished loves of her life: her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Don Cassani, whom she made her home with, her Granddaughter and husband, Tinamaria and Scott Larson, her Great Granddaughter, Elizabeth Larson and her Great Grand Dog, Miss Tiffany. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved very much. Santina was predeceased by her brothers and sisters: Frank (Julia) Spadea; Marian (Michael) Varano; Kelly (Alfred) Tedesco; Josephine (Pasquale) Carbonara; Jennie (Alfred) Barros; Anthony (Florence) Spadea; Mafalda (Julius) Valla; Alice (Raymond) Smith; Teresa (Frederick) Palmer and Augustine (Agnes) Spadea. She was devoted to her loving family and so many that were not family, but became family to her. She had so much faith; she said her prayers every day and up until a few years ago, she said her prayers on bended knees. Santina worked for many years at Potvin Shoe Company and Stride Rite Shoe Company. She loved working there as she was so happy knowing that she was making the best shoes for all children to wear. She loved sitting by the window in her nook and looking out at the neighborhood and waving to her wonderful neighbors. She was an avid fan of The New England Patriots and The Boston Red Sox. She was very upset when Tom Brady left the Patriots. She wanted to call him to tell him not to do that. She loved to cook and when you came to visit you had to come with an empty stomach because she was ready to feed you. She enjoyed her glass of wine at Sunday dinners. She loved watching television and was an avid fan of Blue Bloods, The Wahlburgers and The Gilmore Girls. She never missed voting in an election throughout her life. She loved being together with her family and friends no matter what the occasion. We were blessed to be able to celebrate her with a huge 100th birthday party last year and a drive-by COVID-style birthday parade this past April for her 101st birthday. A loving thank you to Brockton Hospital A3 Unit Nurses and Doctors and Old Colony Hospice Nurses (West Bridgewater) for the loving Comfort Care that was given to Santina during her end of life. Thank you also to the nurses at St. Josephs Manor nursing home for their loving care during the last month. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul on Wednesday, July 15th at 10:30AM in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater. (limited seating capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.) Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00PM in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rt.123) Brockton. Due to COVID attendance guidelines for functions, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 (www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donate-today
) or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 (www.dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give
). For directions www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com