Sara E. Gill
Sara E. Gill, 43, of Brockton, died unexpectedly on June 25, 2020. Sara was a graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School and attended Massasoit College. "Miss Sara" was a paraprofessional in special education, working at West Junior High School. Creative and computer savvy, she loved helping the students with projects and science fairs. Sara was well known in her community, having also worked as a cashier at Tedeschi's on Belmont St. for many years. She was loved by all and will be missed. Sara was the beloved daughter of Steven G. and Elaine M. (Buckley) Gill; loving mother of Tyreek, Isaiah, and Jayden; sister of Keith Gill (and Caroline), Kevin Gill, and the late Brenda Gill; aunt of Evelyn Rose. Sara also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, July 1, from 10-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
