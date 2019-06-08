|
Rabbi Saul Weiss passed away on June 7, 2019. He was the devoted husband to the late Rebbetzin Peggy Weiss; loving father to Ariela, Adina, Menachem and Bracha; adored by 23 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Rabbi Weiss was the spiritual leader of Congregation Agudas Achim in Brockton for over 30 years. He was the founder of South Shore Hebrew Academy and the author of 5 scholarly books. The burial will take place in Israel; shiva will be observed at the Broder residence in West Hempstead, N.Y., from June 12 to June 17.
Published in The Enterprise on June 8, 2019